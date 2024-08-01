Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Increased by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of AA stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

