Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered by Analyst

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

