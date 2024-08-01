Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Boosted by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $64.56 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

