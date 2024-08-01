Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Cut by Zacks Research

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

DPZ opened at $428.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

