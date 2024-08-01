Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FND. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

FND opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 431,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,114,000.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

