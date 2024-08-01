Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Reduced by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GGG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

