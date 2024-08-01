Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

