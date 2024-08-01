Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,460,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

