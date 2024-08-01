Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

LADR stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

