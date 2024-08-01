Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Decreased by William Blair

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 97.3% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

