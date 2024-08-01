Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Raised by Analyst

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ORN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,525 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

