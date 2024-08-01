Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.35 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Repligen by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.