Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SFC)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE SFC opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.41. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.41. The company has a market cap of C$845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.27%.

In other Sagicor Financial news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. 33.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

