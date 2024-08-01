Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

