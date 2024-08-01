Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Reduced by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

