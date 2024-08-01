Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

