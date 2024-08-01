Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.