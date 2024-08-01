Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Decreased by Wedbush

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Crocs Trading Up 1.3 %

Crocs stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

