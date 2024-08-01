Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $495.72 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $507.80. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.87.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,779.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

