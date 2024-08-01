Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

