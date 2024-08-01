Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $111.79 and last traded at $112.92. 744,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,343,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

