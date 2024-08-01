Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $315,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Forrester Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research Stock Up 4.1 %

FORR opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

