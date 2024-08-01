Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $449,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

