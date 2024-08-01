Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 38,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 459,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3,273.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

