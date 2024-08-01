Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Janus International Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JBI opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

