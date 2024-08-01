Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after purchasing an additional 343,650 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.