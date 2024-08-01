Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Down 7.2%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,639,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58,651% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,351,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition accounts for approximately 16.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 23.33% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

