Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

