Quent Capital LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,596.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,468.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,328.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $810.26 and a 12-month high of $1,658.03.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.