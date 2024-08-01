Quent Capital LLC Acquires 8,956 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.71 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

