Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,589 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE:TECK opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

