Quent Capital LLC Buys 71 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $238.76 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

