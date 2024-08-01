Quent Capital LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 26,315.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

