Quent Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,147,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $495.72 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $507.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.40 and a 200-day moving average of $438.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.