Quent Capital LLC Has $634,000 Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $167.37. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

