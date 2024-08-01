Quent Capital LLC Invests $172,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 302,878 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

