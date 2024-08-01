Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

