Quent Capital LLC Purchases 899 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,461,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $553.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $546.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

