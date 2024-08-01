Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

