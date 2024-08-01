Quent Capital LLC Sells 391 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

