Quent Capital LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

