Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
