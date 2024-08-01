Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $404,609 in the last ninety days. 22.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.