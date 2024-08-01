Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.26. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

