QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
