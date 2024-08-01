QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.