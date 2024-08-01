Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $280.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
