Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.31. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.