RadNet (RDNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,471.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

