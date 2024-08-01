Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Posts Earnings Results

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 17.22%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
Shares of RAIFY opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- What does consumer price index measure?
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.