Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.00

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 22816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.