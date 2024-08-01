Raymond James Increases German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target to $44.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of GABC opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

